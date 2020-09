6-year old boy shot to death in Canton; police take 11-year-old boy into custody as suspect



An 11-year-old boy was arrested after a 6-year-old boy was shot and killed in Canton Monday night, police said. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:28 Published 16 minutes ago

Christian Yates arrested by police after accused murder last night



The man on your screen is accused of stabbing his roommate to death last night inside a valley apartment. Las Vegas metro police just released the booking photo of christian Yates. The 30 year old is.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30 Published 1 hour ago