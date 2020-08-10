Defense attorney weighs in on decision to keep Olivia Jansen's file sealed

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:25s - Published 2 days ago

VIRUS.FIRST AT SIX --A WYANDOTTE COUNTYJUDGE RULED THE D-C-FRECORDS OF OLIVIAJANSEN WILL REMAINSEALED.YOU'LL REMEMBER --THE THREE-YEAR-OLD'SBODY WAS FOUND BURIEDOFF A WALKING TRAIL INK-C-K IN JULY.AN AMBER ALERT WENTOUT FOR HERDISAPPEARANCE EARLIERTHAT DAY.HER FATHER AND HISGIRLFRIEND FACECHARGES IN CONNECTIONTO HER DEATH --INCLUDING FIRST DEGREEMURDER.41 ACTION NEWS I-TEAMREPORTER JESSICAMCMASTER SPOKE WITHTHE LITTLE GIRL'SGRANDMOTHER OUTSIDEOF COURT AFTER THEDECISON WAS MADE THISMORNING.Elisabeth Jansen-Olivia'sgrandmotherIt reopens the wound everytime."ELISABETH JANSEN TOLDUS SHE'S WAITED MONTHSTO FIND OUT EXACLTYWHAT HAPPENED TO HERGRAND-DAUGHTER.JansenI wanna know because if shwent through it--i want to knowwhat she went through.

I wantto know what they did to her."SEARCHERS FOUND THREEYEAR OLD OLIVIA JANSEN'SBODY IN KCK IN JULY.HER DAD AND HIS KNOWNGIRLFRIEND ARE IN JAIL ONMURDER CHARGES.TUESDAY - A JUDGE HASRULED OLIVIA'S DCF FILEWILL REMAINED SEALED.THE DECISION COMESAFTER KANSASDEPARTMENT FORCHILDREN AND FAMILIESANNOUNCED plans TORELEASE THE LITTLEGIRL'S FILE TO THE PUBLIC.A MOVE THAT PROMPTEDTHE DISTRICT ATTORNEY'SOFFICE TO ASK A JUDGE TOSEAL THE RECORDS TOPROTECT THE INTEGRITYOF THE CASE.OLIVIA'S GRANDMOTHER ISFRUSTRATED.Jansenit's ridiculous after what theydid to Olivia ya know and thenthey're worried about theircase...what about her rightsthey took away does it notmatter because she's dead.Jessica McMaster/ReporterWhile Olivia's grandmothersays she wants hergrandbaBY'S recordsreleased, a defense attorneywe spoke to says in cases likethis, releasing the recordswouldn't be in the best interestof either party.Greg Watt-KC defense attorneyThey both want a fair trial,they want fair judicial process.GREG WATT IS A CRIMINALDEFENSE ATTORNEY ANDFORMER PROSECUTOR.WATT IS NOT AFFILIATEDWITH THIS CASE - BUTSAYS RELEASING TOOMUCH INFORMATION PRIORTO A TRIAL COULDDAMAGE A CASE.Greg Wattcould this potentially prejudicethe process?

Prejudice thedefendant's rights to theextent that the case is alreadyripe for appeal.WATT SAYS THE DECISIONTO WITHHOLD THERECORDS FROM TPUBLIC IS CRITICAL FORGETTING JUSTICE.Greg WattThey want the due processmeaning the defendant, theaccused is entield so that theydont have to reopen this caseif there's a finding down theroad.STILL, OLIVIA'SGRANDMOTHER SAY SHE'SWAITED LONG ENOUGH TOLEARN WHAT HAPPENEDTO LITTLE OLIVIA.JansenI have a right to knowbecause she's mygranddauther...and i love her.Jessica McMasterTHE NEXT COURT HEARINGFOR THIS CASE ISSCHEDULED FOR OCTOBER29TH.IN KCK I'M JESSICAMC