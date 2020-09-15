Larimer County Sheriff: More Needs To Be Done To Prevent Wildfires

Larimer County Buys Ranch Bordering Red Mountain Open SpaceThe 1,091 acre ranch was purchased for $3.5 million.
Sheriff's Reminder To Oregonians: Um, Remember It's Illegal To Hold People At GunpointIn the United States, it's illegal for civilians to stop people at gunpoint on public roads. But that hasn't stopped some Clackamas County, Oregon, residents from doing so. According to CNN, several..
Residents anxiously wait to learn if homes survived Colorado’s Cameron Peak FireAt least 54 buildings have been destroyed by the Cameron Peak Fire, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.