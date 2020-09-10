Oregon Man Arrested For Setting Six Grass Fires Along Major Highway

Wildfires continue wreaking havoc on the West Coast of the US, consuming more than 1 million acres of land in Oregon.

Police say online rumors that Antifa members were arrested for setting fires across the state are false.

However, one Oregon man was arrested after he admitted to setting a brush fire along a highway.

Domingo Lopez Jr., 45, was booked Sunday afternoon after setting alight a section of grass along the I-205 freeway with a Molotov Cocktail.