Oregon Man Arrested For Setting Six Grass Fires Along Major Highway

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s
Wildfires continue wreaking havoc on the West Coast of the US, consuming more than 1 million acres of land in Oregon.

Police say online rumors that Antifa members were arrested for setting fires across the state are false.

However, one Oregon man was arrested after he admitted to setting a brush fire along a highway.

Domingo Lopez Jr., 45, was booked Sunday afternoon after setting alight a section of grass along the I-205 freeway with a Molotov Cocktail.


West Coast wildfires are ravaging communities. Here's how to help victims and first responders

 220,000 people have evacuated across California, Oregon and Washington, while millions of others continue to be exposed to harsh air conditions.
Fires in northern California inch toward containment, one southern Oregon fire now 100% contained

 Evacuation orders were reduced as officials gained more control over fires in southern Oregon and northern California, but hazardous air quality remains
 
US wildfires: Antifa misinformation continues to spread on social media [Video]

US wildfires: Antifa misinformation continues to spread on social media

Facebook says they are removing "false claims" that fires in Oregon were started by certain groups, but Euronews has found examples of misinformation still circulating. View on euronews

