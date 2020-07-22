CBSDenver I-25 South Gap Project Enters 3rd Year, CDOT Urges Drivers To Be Careful In Work Zone https://t.co/8J8czYks8D https://t.co/4jOTmUAi5S 2 days ago
Artist’s ‘Folded Map’ Project Interrogates Segregation in Chicago and BeyondAn artist set out to illustrate the segregation in Chicago communities, and, in the process, she helped bring people together to discuss racial inequalities.
Books to Deepen Our Understanding of the Black Experience in AmericaLots of people are reading important and necessary books right now about how to be an anti-racist and how white people can be allies in the Black Lives Matter Movement. Joining us to share different..