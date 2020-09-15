Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 day ago

Breken Terry spoke with the investigator handling the case of Bryant Black who is charged with rape, possession and production of child pornography.

Investigator Thinks There Are More Victims In Case

New at five - a teen from killen faces dozen of sex crime charges and investigators think there could be more victims!

A lauderdale county grand jury indicted - bryant black - on 31 counts including rape, possession, production, and dissemination of child pornorgraphy.

Waay31's breken terry spoke with the investigator on the case.

Investigators here at one place of the shoals told me two girls say they're victims. the first came here and reported black raped her, which started this investigation.

Keeton- it's been an extremely hard case.

We worked diligently and we're going to continue working on it.

Lauderdale county sheriff deputy christina keeton helped obtain a search warrant for bryant black's phone.

Keeton works with one place on these types of crimes and told me investigators found pictures of more potential victims on black's phone.

Keeton- i believe that he has victimized students from all over lauderdale county and students in other states and when i say students, i'm talking about young juvenile female victims and if there are other victims, we'd like for them to come forward and make contact with investigations at victims,.

Keeton said it took a lot of courage for the first victim to come forward earlier this year.

She hopes others will find that strength too.

Keeton- she continues to show strength throughout this entire investigation and i hope if there are other victims out there, they will come forward and seek help from us so we can get justice for them.

black was arrested on these charges and bonded posted his 400,000 bond the same day.

In florence bt waay31.

The sheriff's office and "one place of the shoals" investigators go to every school in the surrounding area to educate students on sex crimes