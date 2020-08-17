Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Valley Professionals and Union Health partner to open new clinic in Clinton

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Valley Professionals and Union Health partner to open new clinic in Clinton

Valley Professionals and Union Health partner to open new clinic in Clinton

This project will enhance the community’s access to the exceptional rural health care and specialty care these organizations are known for.

We're following breaking news tonight... good evening and thank you for joining us.

We are following an active police scene out of vincennes this evening.

That's where an incident took place at 6-0h-7 trueman drive.

This is in an aparment complex.

We reached out to the vincennes police department.

Officers told us they have no information to release at this time.

Vincennes police and the vincennes fire department are on the scene right now.

We'll update you as we get new information... online and




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flags off 'mobile clinic cum ambulance' in Delhi [Video]

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flags off 'mobile clinic cum ambulance' in Delhi

The Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flagged off mobile clinic in the national capital on August 17 amid coronavirus pandemic. 'Mobile clinic cum ambulance' was an initiative..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published