Minneapolis' Butcher And The Boar Leaves Brides-To-Be With Big Tabs After Closing Without Warning

Some Minnesota couples are out thousands of dollars after a popular downtown Minneapolis restaurant closed its doors without warning.

WCCO's Liz Collin dug into why the Butcher and the Boar left two brides-to-be with such a big tab and why they've waited weeks for answers, (2:08).

