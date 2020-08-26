US, UAE, Israel and Bahrain sign Abraham Accord

"Excited to arrive in the United Arab Emirates and congratulate the Emirati people on the historic Abraham Accords- the most significant step toward peace in the Middle East in over 25 years," Pompeo wrote on Twitter upon arrival.
[NFA] The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Tuesday became the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo by signing agreements toward normalizing relations with Israel in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.
As the US general election looms, President Donald Trump's campaign has begun its descent to the bottom of the rhetorical barrel. According to CNN, the Trump retweeted an image baselessly labeling Democratic opponent Joe Biden a pedophile. A Twitter spokesperson said on Tuesday the tweet Trump retweeted 'is currently not in violation of the Twitter rules, but did not explain why.
Palestinians in Gaza burned pictures of Israeli, U.S., Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries' moves to normalize ties with Israel. Fred Katayama..