US, UAE, Israel and Bahrain sign Abraham Accord

The President of United State, Donald Trump, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister of the UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Foreign Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani signed the Abraham Accord.

"Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain will establish embassies, exchange ambassadors, and begin to work together as partners.

They are friends," The White House tweeted."After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East.

Congratulations to the people of Israel, the people of the United Arab Emirates, and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

God Bless You All!", Trump tweeted.