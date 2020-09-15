Allen Robinson Wants The Trade

Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson informed the team he would rather be traded if the two sides...



Tweets about this Kobi Russom RT @PFF: Rumors are swirling that Allen Robinson II wants out of Chicago. @PFF_Sam explains why the Patriots should trade for him immediat… 2 minutes ago Boola Michael thomas injured... Allen robinson wants a trade... My fantasy all over the place 3 minutes ago Ethan Hood Did I hear Allen Robinson wants a trade? https://t.co/zMsiV56GWP 4 minutes ago TB RT @EricRayweather: I heard Allen Robinson wants a trade @SeanPayton 1 hour ago anthony RT @SportsRadioWIP: Allen Robinson reportedly wants to be traded, so you know we’re going to discuss it. Would ya? https://t.co/SmdjZs5nyY 1 hour ago Al Hamnik Allen Robinson in third and final year of $42 million contract and reportedly wants Bears to trade him. This is a t… https://t.co/qnrDXCgA8k 1 hour ago 🏈Adam Hail DC Aniba 📝📽 @OCon119 @discoque5 I hear you bro. JP Finlay just posted an article on WR Allen Robinson who apparently wants more… https://t.co/Cbs2ikMkcP 2 hours ago BearDigest If Allen Robinson wasn't going to try hard, what team would want to sign him or trade for him? Who wants a guy who… https://t.co/dm9PuiKC3K 2 hours ago