|
|
|
Google Celebrates Start Of Hispanic Heritage Month With Doodle Of OC Civil Rights Icon Felicitas Mendez
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Google Celebrates Start Of Hispanic Heritage Month With Doodle Of OC Civil Rights Icon Felicitas Mendez
Tuesday was the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and Google celebrated it with a doodle of Orange County civil rights icon Felicitas Mendez.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
National Hispanic Heritage Month begins in the U.S. on September 15, celebrating the history,...
Mashable - Published
Also reported by •9to5Google
|
Google's search website was updated Tuesday for the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|