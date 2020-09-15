Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Celebrates Start Of Hispanic Heritage Month With Doodle Of OC Civil Rights Icon Felicitas Mendez

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Google Celebrates Start Of Hispanic Heritage Month With Doodle Of OC Civil Rights Icon Felicitas Mendez

Google Celebrates Start Of Hispanic Heritage Month With Doodle Of OC Civil Rights Icon Felicitas Mendez

Tuesday was the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and Google celebrated it with a doodle of Orange County civil rights icon Felicitas Mendez.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Google Doodle honors civil rights pioneer Felicitas Mendez for Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month begins in the U.S. on September 15, celebrating the history,...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •9to5Google


Google marks start of National Hispanic Heritage Month with new Doodle and plans to spotlight Latino businesses

Google's search website was updated Tuesday for the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mexican folkloric dance teacher teaches lessons through art [Video]

Mexican folkloric dance teacher teaches lessons through art

To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, we are sharing Rose Marie Mendez's story, a renowned Mexican folkloric dance teacher who has made an impact in her community since 1965.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:32Published
'Work Like The Devil', Joe Biden Visiting Florida To Woo Latino Support [Video]

'Work Like The Devil', Joe Biden Visiting Florida To Woo Latino Support

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will hold a roundtable with veterans in Tampa on Tuesday before marking Hispanic Heritage Month with an event in Kissimmee. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:23Published
Oldest Mexican restaurant in Nevada credits Hispanic heritage, community for success [Video]

Oldest Mexican restaurant in Nevada credits Hispanic heritage, community for success

El Torito Cafe opened in 1975. Now, 45 years later, is the oldest Mexican restaurant in Nevada. As Alicia Pattillo reports, the family that runs the show credits their Hispanic heritage and the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:15Published