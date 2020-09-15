Global  
 

Aces' A'ja Wilson earns AP WNBA player of the year honors

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Aces' A'ja Wilson earns AP WNBA player of the year honors

Aces' A'ja Wilson earns AP WNBA player of the year honors

A'ja Wilson has been selected The Associated Press WNBA player of the year.

The third-year star helped Las Vegas earn the top seed in the league's playoffs.

More: https://www.ktnv.com/sports/las-vegas-aces/aces-aja-wilson-earns-ap-wnba-player-of-the-year-honors

FOR "THE LAS VEGAS ACES"...STAR FORWARD.....A'JA WILSON......HAS BEEN NAMED THE W-N- B-APLAYER OF THE YEAR......BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.SHE AVERAGED....-20- POINTS PER GAME....AND...JUST UNDER....-9- REBOUNDS PER GAME.OF COURSE....THE ACES CLINCHED THE TOPSEED.....IN THE PLAY-OFFS....OVER THE WEEKEND.




