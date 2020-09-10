Smoke from the devastating wildfires on the West Coast reached New York City on Tuesday, September 15.

Smoke from west coast wildfire causes moon to glow red in NYC

Smoke from the devastating wildfires on the West Coast reached New York City on Tuesday, September 15.

According to New York Metro Weather, the haze was caused by widespread wildfires in the western US moving overhead.

Some videos posted on social media show a hazy sunset sky in New York City.