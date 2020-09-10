Global  
 

Smoke from west coast wildfire causes moon to glow red in NYC

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Smoke from the devastating wildfires on the West Coast reached New York City on Tuesday, September 15.

According to New York Metro Weather, the haze was caused by widespread wildfires in the western US moving overhead.

Some videos posted on social media show a hazy sunset sky in New York City.




Tweets about this

tomlizzie

Denise Lafferty RT @GovMurphy: The smoke from the fires on the West Coast has arrived in New Jersey. Science matters. We have to make decisions based on d… 12 seconds ago

AusSciNicole

Nicole Tay RT @AstroKatie: The smoke from the West Coast fires has stretched all the way across North America now. Here's a visualization of verticall… 14 seconds ago

allard_wanda

Wanda Allard RT @DrEricDing: ⚠️WARNING TO ASTHMATIC PATIENTS—a rise in PM2.5 concentrations of just 10 microg/m3 from wildfire smoke ➡️ 8% increase in a… 23 seconds ago

rothtran

Brigitte Roth Tran Yup... The haze today reminded me of the skies I grew up with in Los Angeles. Hope those of you with the really bad… https://t.co/rCAqjAfTwf 27 seconds ago

BWJones

Bryan William Jones RT @ScottBeale: Smoke from the West Coast wildfires reaches #NYC. https://t.co/ypFfPW3uru 45 seconds ago

InadvrtntCanuck

Inadvertent Canuck RT @csa_asc: Smog and red sun in your hometown today? Satellite imagery shows how smoke from the devastating wildfires on the U.S. West Coa… 1 minute ago

PapaBearNewYork

Papa Bear Sunrise over the East River. News was that the smoke from the west coast fires had come all the way to NYC. That's… https://t.co/h9Gm0ATw72 1 minute ago

adrien4ej

Adrien Salazar Smoke from #wildfires in the West Coast have reached here in New York City. https://t.co/lxWhu5qQbr This image from… https://t.co/hP47koM16M 1 minute ago


