KEZI 9 News talked to Lane County Defense Board Chief Chad Minter, who talked about the first hours of the fire.

A firsthand experience of the first night of the Holiday Farm Fire

Kezi 9 news at 6" we start tonight with brand new video from blue river --- it was shot just this afternoon --- and the devastation it shows is something you have to see to believe.

And we also have new video from labor day..

When that massive holday farm fire broke out.

It shows what crews were battling that night.

The latest numbers show more than a million acres have burned so far..

In oregon fires.

About half of that is because of the beachie creek, lionshead and riverside fires..

The archie creek fire in douglas county has scorched more than 125 thousand acres.

The holiday farm fire has burned more than 166 thousand acres... and is six percent contained tonight.

We know 315 structures have been destroyed.

And crews still need to assess about 600 more.

Crews say so far, 102 structures have been spared from the fire.

This is along highway 126 deep inside the holiday farm fire blue river drive and echo street wreckage left behind by the week long fire. Chad minter spoke to me today about the scary first hours of this fire: "we ran out of fuel and we tried to get fuel, but we were blocked in by falling trees and everything was just the worst case scenario and as a county all these fire districts just came together to help mckenzie fire out and then we had mckenzie fire out there not even sleeping working everyday"

Tuesday morning around 2 am.

Minter saying the size and strength caught everybody off guard later this hour youll see more of that footage we got from today.

Reporting live from thurston high school emma jerome