Gov. John Carney, Sen. Chris Coons Defeat Challengers In Delaware Primary Election

The vote count is underway in Delaware's primary election.



Tweets about this FOX 29 Gov. John Carney, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons win Democratic primary battle in Delaware https://t.co/ysdi2aCPDA 23 minutes ago Ddogg RT @CBSPhilly: In Delaware's primary election, Sen. Chris Coons and Gov. John Carney defeated Democratic challengers as several Republicans… 43 minutes ago CBS Philly In Delaware's primary election, Sen. Chris Coons and Gov. John Carney defeated Democratic challengers as several Re… https://t.co/YqQIxjZxMf 44 minutes ago Taijay Blagrove RT @SeanGreeneWDEL: Massive amount of Machine Ballots just came in - we're now at 29.07% with machine ballots in for every district D Gov:… 1 hour ago Sean Greene Massive amount of Machine Ballots just came in - we're now at 29.07% with machine ballots in for every district D G… https://t.co/yJ61LH5A7Z 1 hour ago B. Rae Perryman Gov. John Carney and U.S. Sen. Chris Coons easily beat back challenges to win their Democratic primaries in Delawar… https://t.co/CpYbfJYfjK 1 hour ago WHAT! @dariaschooler @thebias_news YES WE ARE. John Carney and Chris Coons have KILLED THE FIRST STATE! #TAKEBACKDELAWARE 6 days ago WHAT! @thebias_news @dariaschooler John Carney and Chris Coons of Delaware have killed the State of Delaware. Beach comm… https://t.co/9EGRbgNqUT 6 days ago