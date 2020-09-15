Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:16s - Published 3 minutes ago

“This is something that’s not a Republican or Democratic idea.”

“It says a lot that it’s turned into a fight when it’s a no-brainer for voters,” said Ohio Democratic Party chair David Pepper.

For Ohio voters, a dropbox is dropping a lot of controversy.

Reactions to Sec. of State's 'one dropbox per county' order

UNREASONABLE.

CHAIR OF THE OHIODEMOCRATIC PARTY."This is something that's nota republican or democraticidea.

It's just something tomake it easy for people inthis challenging time."HE'S INFAVOR OF HAVING MULTIPLEVOTING DROP BOXES IN DIFFERENTPARTS OF EACH COUNTY..

PLACESLIKE LIBRARIES..

AND CITYHALL.."It also helps in AdamsCounty where except forRoute32, there aren't as many majorhighwaysA FRANKLIN COUNTYCOMMON PLEAS JUDGE DIDN'TBLOCK LAROSE FROM ENFORCINGHIS ORDER..

IN FACT - NO ORDERWAS ISSUED BY THE JUDGE....JUSTHIS RULING.LAROSE ISSUEDTHE SINGLE DROP BOX ORDER TOCOUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS INAUGUST..

HE SAID THEN - HAVINGMORE THAN ONE COULD INVITELAWSUITS..WE ASKED SECRETARYLAROSE TO COMMENT ON CAMERAHIS SPOKESPERSON ISSUED ASTATEMENT INSTEAD."Lackingthat, today's ruling didn'tchange anything and theSecretary's Directive remainsin place.

The law is clear."THE CURRENT LAW SAYS VOTERS'MAY PERSONALLY DELIVER THEIRABSSENTEE BALLOTS TO THEDIRECTOR OF THE BOARD OFELECTIONS..

NOTHING IN THE LAWDESCRIBES THE USE OF DROPBOXES..SHE WOULD LATER ADD.."Ohioans are fortunate thatthe judicial branch offers theopportunity to appeal a singletrial judge's opinion."THEOHIO REPUBLICAN PARTY ALSOISSUING A STATEMENT.."Theirrhetoric surrounding electionsecurity is incompatible withfree and fair elections."PEPPER SAYS THE ISSUE ISN'TPARTISAN.., "It's a box.

This isn't thathard.

Government should beable to figure this out.

Ifyou can't figure it out maybeyou're the wrong person"HE'SHOPEFUL THE COURTS WILL SORTEVERYTHING OUT BEFORE ELECTIONDAY ARRIVES.JAKE RYLE, WCPO 9NEWS.WCPO NINE NEWS WILL CONTNUE TOWATCH THIS SITUATION CLOSELYFOR YOU.

WE'LL LET YOU KNOWWHEN THE APPEAL IS FILED --AND WHAT THE COURTS DECID