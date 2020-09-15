Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reactions to Sec. of State's 'one dropbox per county' order

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Reactions to Sec. of State's 'one dropbox per county' order

Reactions to Sec. of State's 'one dropbox per county' order

For Ohio voters, a dropbox is dropping a lot of controversy.

“It says a lot that it’s turned into a fight when it’s a no-brainer for voters,” said Ohio Democratic Party chair David Pepper.

“This is something that’s not a Republican or Democratic idea.”

UNREASONABLE.

THAT'S WHAT ANOHIO JUDGE RULED REGARDINGSECRETARY OF STATE FRANKLAROSE'S ORDER FOR LIMITINGDROP BOXES FOR COMPLETEDABSENTEE BALLOTS TO ONE PERCOUNTY.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTERJAKE RYLE SPOKE WITH MEMBERSON BOTH SIDES OF THE AISLE.A DROP BOX..

DROPPING A LOT OFCONTROVERSY."It says a lot that it'sturned into a fight when it'sa no brainer for votersDAVIDPEPPER..

CHAIR OF THE OHIODEMOCRATIC PARTY."This is something that's nota republican or democraticidea.

It's just something tomake it easy for people inthis challenging time."HE'S INFAVOR OF HAVING MULTIPLEVOTING DROP BOXES IN DIFFERENTPARTS OF EACH COUNTY..

PLACESLIKE LIBRARIES..

AND CITYHALL.."It also helps in AdamsCounty where except forRoute32, there aren't as many majorhighwaysA FRANKLIN COUNTYCOMMON PLEAS JUDGE DIDN'TBLOCK LAROSE FROM ENFORCINGHIS ORDER..

IN FACT - NO ORDERWAS ISSUED BY THE JUDGE....JUSTHIS RULING.LAROSE ISSUEDTHE SINGLE DROP BOX ORDER TOCOUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS INAUGUST..

HE SAID THEN - HAVINGMORE THAN ONE COULD INVITELAWSUITS..WE ASKED SECRETARYLAROSE TO COMMENT ON CAMERAHIS SPOKESPERSON ISSUED ASTATEMENT INSTEAD."Lackingthat, today's ruling didn'tchange anything and theSecretary's Directive remainsin place.

The law is clear."THE CURRENT LAW SAYS VOTERS'MAY PERSONALLY DELIVER THEIRABSSENTEE BALLOTS TO THEDIRECTOR OF THE BOARD OFELECTIONS..

NOTHING IN THE LAWDESCRIBES THE USE OF DROPBOXES..SHE WOULD LATER ADD.."Ohioans are fortunate thatthe judicial branch offers theopportunity to appeal a singletrial judge's opinion."THEOHIO REPUBLICAN PARTY ALSOISSUING A STATEMENT.."Theirrhetoric surrounding electionsecurity is incompatible withfree and fair elections."PEPPER SAYS THE ISSUE ISN'TPARTISAN.., "It's a box.

This isn't thathard.

Government should beable to figure this out.

Ifyou can't figure it out maybeyou're the wrong person"HE'SHOPEFUL THE COURTS WILL SORTEVERYTHING OUT BEFORE ELECTIONDAY ARRIVES.JAKE RYLE, WCPO 9NEWS.WCPO NINE NEWS WILL CONTNUE TOWATCH THIS SITUATION CLOSELYFOR YOU.

WE'LL LET YOU KNOWWHEN THE APPEAL IS FILED --AND WHAT THE COURTS DECID




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Greenville County middle schooler surprised with first-of-its-kind bus in the state [Video]

Greenville County middle schooler surprised with first-of-its-kind bus in the state

Jack Kendrick had been wanting a propane bus to take him to school for months and was surprised by a new one today.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 01:33Published
The frustration continues for Kern County leaders amid state's new reopening rules [Video]

The frustration continues for Kern County leaders amid state's new reopening rules

The frustration continues for Kern County leaders amid state's new reopening rules

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:31Published
Vigo County Flagged by State Department of Health Regarding COVID-19 [Video]

Vigo County Flagged by State Department of Health Regarding COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health has flagged Vigo County regarding COVID-19. This specifically deals with cases in congregate settings, which are places where several people live together.

Credit: WTHIPublished