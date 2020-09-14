Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Louisiana coastal area flooded due to Hurricane Sally storm surges

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Louisiana coastal area flooded due to Hurricane Sally storm surges

Louisiana coastal area flooded due to Hurricane Sally storm surges

Slow-moving Hurricane Sally is moving to the east and is now forecast to make landfall near the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf coasts, however, strong winds and rising water occurred all along the Louisiana coast.

The National Weather Service has issued Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Warning for the area.

RESTRICTIONS AND USAGE TERMS: Please credit “@ToppTeach via Spectee”.

******************************************************************* 14 sec video (looped 2x) Video Location: New Orleans, Louisiana, US Video Recording Date/Time: September 15, 2020 at 9:48h Country: United States


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Storm surge intensifies in Alabama as Hurricane Sally inches closer to Gulf Coast [Video]

Storm surge intensifies in Alabama as Hurricane Sally inches closer to Gulf Coast

The slow-moving Hurricane Sally continued to bring storm surges along the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, September 15. Alabama is seeing intensified rough seas as the hurricane crawls toward the state. The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:27Published
Hurricane Sally moves away from Louisiana ahead of landfall [Video]

Hurricane Sally moves away from Louisiana ahead of landfall

Hurricane Sally has moved away from the Louisiana coast, but the Category 1 storm is still impacting coastal communities in Mississippi and Alabama.

Credit: WGNO     Duration: 01:30Published
Sally, now a hurricane, threatens U.S. Gulf coast [Video]

Sally, now a hurricane, threatens U.S. Gulf coast

Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi were under evacuation orders on Monday, as slow-moving Sally strengthened to a hurricane with landfall expected as early as Tuesday. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published