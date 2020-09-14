Louisiana coastal area flooded due to Hurricane Sally storm surges

Slow-moving Hurricane Sally is moving to the east and is now forecast to make landfall near the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf coasts, however, strong winds and rising water occurred all along the Louisiana coast.

The National Weather Service has issued Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Warning for the area.

RESTRICTIONS AND USAGE TERMS: Please credit “@ToppTeach via Spectee”.

******************************************************************* 14 sec video (looped 2x) Video Location: New Orleans, Louisiana, US Video Recording Date/Time: September 15, 2020 at 9:48h Country: United States