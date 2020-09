Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:19s - Published 1 week ago

An expensive lesson in buyer-beware: celebrity endorsed products

PROMISE OF PAIN RELIEF...AND... WHAT APPEARED TO BEFREE PRODUCTS... JUST PAYFOR SHIPPING.

THECOMBINATION CAUGHT THE EYEOF A LOCUST GROVE WOMANSUFFERING FROM ARTHRITIS.BUT AS PROBLEM SOLVER SIERRAPIZARRO SHOWS US... WHAT SHEACTUALLY GOT WAS ANEXPENSIVE LESSON INBUYER-BEWARE.SCROLLING THROUGH SOCIALMEDIA... TRESA PRESSLERCAME ACROSS AN APPEALING AD.00:01:14:14 - 00:01:26;20PRESSLER: "I seen an ad onFacebook saying BlakeShelton was quitting countrymusic and selling CBD oil,he's been working on it forfive years." 00:01:27;09 -00:01:32;15 Pressler: "Ihave arthritis real bad.

Ithought it would help myknees." USING HER CARD TOPAY THE $6.98 SHIPPINGFEE... SHE ORDERED THISLITTLE BOTTLE OF CBD OIL ANDJAR OF CBD CREAM.

SOONAFTER... MORE MONEY DEDUCTEDFROMHER CARD.

TRESA HADN'T READTHE FINE PRINT SAYING THECOMPANY WOULD LATER CHARGEHER A LOT MORE.

BECAUSE OFTHAT... HER BANK SAYS SHECAN'T GET THE MONEY BACK.00:05:53;01 - 00:06:00;01PRESSLER: "I know one thing,I will never do it again.

Ilearnt my lesson.

I gotburnt bad." 00:06:01;09 -00:06:07;12 Pressler: "$208might not sound like a lotto some people, but to me itis." THAT'S A QUARTER OFPRESSLER'S MONTHLY SOCIALSECURITY DISABILITY INCOMEGONE.

00:00:46;23 -00:00:51;01 TRESA PRESSLER"I don't want anyone else tolose your money because youwill not get it back."IT'S IMPORTANT TO INSPECTEVERY AD.

BRYCE MARSHALL,BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU OFTULSA, DIGITAL MEDIASPECIALIST 00:00:29:24 -00:00:32;08 "Is thecelebrity endorsed holdingthe item?" IF NOT, RAISE THERED FLAG.

00:03:51;02 -00:04:01;03 MARSHALL: "Wealways say, 'Slow downbefore sending any money,talk with someone you trust,do some research - searchonline for the celebrityname plus scam.'" <SHOW THESCREENSHOTS OF THE FBCOMMENTS/BLAKE SHELTONARTICLES