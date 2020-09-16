Preparing for Hurricane Sally in Middle Georgia

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 5 minutes ago

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-- Hurricane Sally has taken a slow approach to the coastal US for the past few days and will come to Middle Georgia Wednesday.

Looking at tornadoes are also possible through wednesday-- especially in parts of alabama and the florida panhandle.

As hurricane sally moves through the gulf coast... the storm will makes its way toward middle georgia.

41nbc's peyton lewis has more ... on how you should prepare.

"prepare yourself for the worst-case scenario, because you never know how bad this thing can be."

Hurricane sally has been slowly approaching the gulf coast for the past few days, and is expected to make landfall tomorrow.

The storm will then move northeast, and impact middle georgia.

The outter bands of the storm will be in our area tomorrow morning, and could bring anywhere from 2 to 8 inches of rain and high wind gusts.

Those conditions can cause tornadoes and flooding.

State farm agent tanisha sutter, encourages residents to look around their homes and do a few simple things.

"the first thing i would do is make sure i fill in any cracks that i have in my house.

I know it sounds crazy but even the slightest crack can make a lot of damage in your home and damage a lot of stuff.

Also if you can clean your gutters so that no backup would be there, that would help you, and also make sure that you seal your windows."

Sutter says make sure all important papers or irreplaceable items are sealed from water, and off the ground.

Baldwin county ema director, wayne johnson, asks everyone to give yourself enough time to prepare for the severe weather.

He says you should purchase any essential items in advance.

"right now you may not be