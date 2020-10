More than 1,000 Florida voters registered to vote in 2 different states requested absentee ballots Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:35s - Published 3 weeks ago More than 1,000 Florida voters registered to vote in 2 different states requested absentee ballots Andrew Ladanowski said it took him just half-a-day to find more than 800 people who registered to vote in Florida and Ohio and more than a thousand in Florida and North Carolina. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this politicalaundry RT @HotlineJosh: “Voters disapproved of the president’s conduct in the debate by a margin of 65 percent to 25 percent. More than half of vo… 14 minutes ago 🦋 RT @CarlosGSmith: Dear Florida voters: Your vote is a SUPER vote, simply because of where you live. It has more weight than in California o… 31 minutes ago GranoblasticMan RT @electionsmith: Some sobering perspective from Florida: Excluding POTUS & FLOTUS (who are excluded from the state's count), the more t… 1 hour ago