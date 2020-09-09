Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Idol makers struggle to meet ends amid COVID-19

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Idol makers struggle to meet ends amid COVID-19

Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Idol makers struggle to meet ends amid COVID-19

The business of idol makers has been affected ahead even as people celebrate Vishwakarma Puja due to COVID-19 pandemic.

They are facing difficulties as their livelihood is dependent on the festival.

Due to fewer customers, they couldn't sell their pieces at desired prices.

Vishwakarma Puja is the day of celebration of Vishwakarma, the creator of the world as per Hindu mythology.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vishwakarma Puja Day of celebration for Vishwakarma

COVID-19: Flowers' sale dips ahead of Vishwakarma Puja in Guwahati [Video]

COVID-19: Flowers' sale dips ahead of Vishwakarma Puja in Guwahati

The flower sales are usually high in Assam ahead of the Vishwakarma Puja, but this year, the sellers are facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the flower sellers, they have not made profits after the COVID-19 lockdown. The coronavirus pandemic has dampened one of their best seasons for business. Usually, during this festival, flowers are bought for offerings and decorations at the temples. Vishwakarma Jayanti will be celebrated on September 16.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:50Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Surat-based builder accommodates families hit financially by COVID [Video]

Surat-based builder accommodates families hit financially by COVID

In a noble gesture, a Surat-based builder has come up with a plan by helping people who are facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19. He is providing accommodation to people who are unable to pay rent, at his constructed buildings. So far, 42 families have been accommodated there. "We are charging Rs 1500 as a maintenance fee. People can stay here as long as they want," he told ANI. Meanwhile, the total number of active cases of coronavirus in Gujarat is at 16,469.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published

Victoria to resume COVID-delayed surgeries

 Victoria will move to clear a backlog of about 60,000 patients whose elective surgery was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
SBS

Serum Institute of India to resume Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials; gets DCGI nod

 The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has allowed the Serum Institute of India (SII) to resume its phase two and three clinical trials for the..
DNA

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Durga Puja: No idol worship in Dibrugarh due to COVID [Video]

Durga Puja: No idol worship in Dibrugarh due to COVID

As celebration of Durga Puja has became a big challenge amid the COVID-19, Dibrugarh administration has decided to avoid idol worshipping this year. "Due to COVID-19 this year, we held a meeting idol..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:54Published