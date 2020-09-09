Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Idol makers struggle to meet ends amid COVID-19

The business of idol makers has been affected ahead even as people celebrate Vishwakarma Puja due to COVID-19 pandemic.

They are facing difficulties as their livelihood is dependent on the festival.

Due to fewer customers, they couldn't sell their pieces at desired prices.

Vishwakarma Puja is the day of celebration of Vishwakarma, the creator of the world as per Hindu mythology.