Hispanic Heritage Month Kicks off in SWFL

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:08s - Published 5 minutes ago

WE’RE WATCHING AS HURRICANESALLY THREATENS THE NORTHWESTCORNER OF OUR STATE..HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH ISOFFICIALLY UNDERWAYTHE MONTH-LONG CELEBRATIONSTARTS TODAY AND LOCAL LEADERSARE MAKING SURE THEY RECOGNIZETHE HISPANIC POPULATION INSOUTHWEST FLORIDA FOR THEIRCONTRIBUTIONS.FOX 4’S SANDRA RODRIGUEZ INBONITA SPRINGS TONIGHT... WHERETHEY KICKED OFF THE CELEBRATION.(10-17)(26-36)(102-111)*NAT* "congratulations y’all.applause"IT’S THE START OF HISPANICHERITAGE MONTH AND TODAY━ LEECOUNTY FORMALLY MARKED THECELEBRATION"The board of Lee CountyCommissioners proclaimsSeptember 15 through October 1as Hispanic Heritage Month inLee County."EACH YEAR━ HISPANIC HERITAGEMONTH IS CELEBRATED ACROSS THECOUNTRYTODAY━ COMMUNITY LEADERSEXCITED THAT IT IS NOW BEINGRECOGNIZED LOCALLY"We are nearly at 30-percent ofthe population here in LeCounty is Hispanic, and it’sgrowing, so it meant a lot to berecognized.HISPANIC HERITAGE WEEK WAS FIRSTESTABLISHED BY PRESIDENT LYNDONB.

JOHNSON IN 1968 AND LATEREXPANDED TO A MONTH-LONG EVENTHONORING HISPANIC AND LATINOAMERICANS"You, know to point out thedifferent achievements we’ve hadall through the history of thiscountry."THIS YEAR’S THEME -- ’A HISTORYSERVING OUR COUNTRY’ HONORINGTHE MEN AND WOMEN WHO HAVESERVED IN THE COUNTRY ARMEDFORCES...*NATS* "mariachi band"TODAY ELECTED OFFICIALS ANDCOMMUNITY LEADERS GATHERING INBONITA SPRINGS TO KICKOFF THECELEBRATION"My nearest and dearest friendstruly are in the Hispanic andLatino community in BonitaSprings, I would do anything forthem, they would do anythingme."MAYOR SIMMONS SAYS REACHING OUTTO THE HISPANIC COMMUNITY ISSOMETHING THE CITY DOESYEAR-ROUND━ THROUGH ITSOUTREACH ADVISORY COMMITTEEAND IS HAPPY THE COUNTY HASTAKEN THIS STEP IN PROCLAIMINGHISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH."I love it, arriba, arriblet’s go baby, it’s fabulous."THROUGHOUT HISPANIC HERITAGEMONTH -- FOX 4 WILL BE HONORINGINFLUENTIAL LATINOS IN SOUTHWESTFLORIDA SHARING THEIR STORIESAND THE IMPACT THEY’VE H