El Dorado fire in California at 17,500 acres with 54% containment

The El Dorado Fire began on Saturday, September 5, with a bang — literally — when a firework from a gender reveal party in Yucaipa ignited a blaze that has threatened thousands of homes and caused the mandatory evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.

Hot and dry conditions continued Tuesday, September 15 and San Bernardino National Forest officials say fire activity "remains very dynamic" as it burns upslope toward the San Bernardino Peak.

That's near the scar of the Lake Fire, which burned 49 square miles in 2015.

The fire continues to threaten the community of Angelus Oaks, but slowed down overnight, giving firefighters an opportunity to dig in and prepare to attack the blaze with hand and hose lines.

A Red Cross evacuation center is open at the Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 E.

Colton Ave.

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted for residents in Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Mentone.

Officials are asking residents to use caution as they return to their homes due to the emergency crews still working in the area.

Big Bear residents are not currently any evacuation warnings or orders, but local officials there have issued a fire advisory, asking residents "to closely monitor the El Dorado Fire, and take appropriate precautions based on your individual circumstances."


