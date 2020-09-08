Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders - Game Highlights

Is that Tom Brady or Jameis Winston? — Shannon Sharpe on Bucs Week 1 loss to Saints | UNDISPUTED



Tom Brady’s Buccaneers debut didn’t go as well as the 43-year-old quarterback would have liked. Brady had 2 touchdowns and nearly 250 passing yards, but he also had a pair of costly interceptions..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:09 Published 1 day ago