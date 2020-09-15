Donald Trump presides as Israel and Arab states sign historic pacts

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Donald Trump has presided over the signing of historic diplomatic pactsbetween Israel and two Gulf Arab nations.

The US president hopes the move willlead to a new order in the Middle East and cast him as a peacemaker at theheight of his reelection campaign.

Hundreds of people amassed on the sun-washed South Lawn to witness the signing of agreements between Israel and theUnited Arab Emirates and Bahrain.


The President of United State, Donald Trump, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister of the UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Foreign Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani signed the Abraham Accord. "Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain will establish embassies, exchange ambassadors, and begin to work together as partners. They are friends," The White House tweeted."After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East. Congratulations to the people of Israel, the people of the United Arab Emirates, and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain. God Bless You All!", Trump tweeted.

Credit: ANI

[NFA] The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Tuesday became the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo by signing agreements toward normalizing relations with Israel in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.

Credit: Reuters Studio

