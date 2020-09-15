Donald Trump presides as Israel and Arab states sign historic pacts

Donald Trump has presided over the signing of historic diplomatic pactsbetween Israel and two Gulf Arab nations.

The US president hopes the move willlead to a new order in the Middle East and cast him as a peacemaker at theheight of his reelection campaign.

Hundreds of people amassed on the sun-washed South Lawn to witness the signing of agreements between Israel and theUnited Arab Emirates and Bahrain.