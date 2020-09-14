Global  
 

Drug debate: After Jaya Bachchan vs Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena wades into row

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:36s - Published
Shiv Sena waded into the row over alleged drug abuse in Bollywood.

Sena's Sanjay Raut commented on Jaya Bachchan's speech in Parliament.

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan had indirectly slammed Kangana Ranaut.

Bachchan had said that people who got famous via film industry called it 'gutter'.

Ranaut has alleged that 99% people who work in Bollywood have been exposed to drugs.

A day earlier, actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan had also raised the same topic in Lok Sabha.

“Jaya Bachchan put forth her stand in Rajya Sabha.

This was necessary.

The (film) industry is like cultural heritage.

It's so old.

The entire nation is connected to the entertainment sector.

Some people are spreading bad things about the industry.

This isn't defaming only the industry, but also the nation's culture and tradition.

Drugs racket etc etc.

Is this only in the (film) industry?

Isn't this present in politics, in other sectors?

If this is going on in all areas then it is the responsibility of the government, as well as ours, to stop it.

This is what Jaya ji said.

The film industry is being defamed because of a few people.

This industry gives employment to 5 lakh people - from top to bottom.

The people who are trying to finish this must be stopped.

Only Jaya Bachchan can speak on this without apprehension,” said Raut.


