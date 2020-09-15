Southland Counties Report Additional Coronavirus Cases, Deaths
While hospitalizations continue to trend downward, counties across the Southland continue to report increases in coronavirus cases and deaths.
India's coronavirus cases cross 50-lakh mark, active infections almost a millionIndia's coronavirus caseload crossed the 50-lakh mark on September 16 after the country reported fresh 90,123 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health..
COVID Stats Snapshot 9-15-20Florida saw a one-day increase of 3,116 cases.
Pa. Health Dept. Announces 1,151 New Coronavirus CasesThe Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,151 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday and six additional deaths.