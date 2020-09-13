India's coronavirus cases cross 50-lakh mark, active infections almost a million
India's coronavirus cases cross 50-lakh mark, active infections almost a million
India's coronavirus caseload crossed the 50-lakh mark on September 16 after the country reported fresh 90,123 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
1,290 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID toll to 82,066.
Total confirmed cases are now 50,20,360 which include 9,95,933 patients which are still struggling with the deadly virus.
Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava said three vaccine candidates are at different clinical trial stages in India. Covid-19 vaccine candidates being manufactured by Cadila Healthcare and Bharat Biotech have completed the first phase of the trial while the Serum Institute of India (SII) will begin with Phase 3 trial after getting the nod, Balram Bhargava, ICMR’s director general, said during the health ministry’s briefing.The Pune-based Serum Institute will conduct the Phase 3 trial on 1,500 volunteers across 14 locations, Bhargava added.
Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the government on Tuesday said India learnt from the experience of nations that suffered high mortalities and was able to "distribute the curve" of coronavirus infection.
Union Health Ministry Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan held a press conference in Delhi to brief the media over the current situation of COVID-19 in the nation.