India's coronavirus cases cross 50-lakh mark, active infections almost a million

India's coronavirus caseload crossed the 50-lakh mark on September 16 after the country reported fresh 90,123 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

1,290 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID toll to 82,066.

Total confirmed cases are now 50,20,360 which include 9,95,933 patients which are still struggling with the deadly virus.

39,42,361 people have recovered so far.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said a total of 11,16,842 samples were tested on September 15.