Rifkin's Festival movie

Rifkin's Festival movie trailer - Plot synopsis: The story centers on a married American couple who go to the San Sebastian Film Festival and get caught up in the magic of the event, the beauty and charm of Spain and the fantasy of movies.

She has an affair with a brilliant French movie director, and he falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman who lives there.

Genre: fiction directed by: Woody Allen film run: 92' screenplay: Woody Allen cast: Gina Gershon, Christoph Waltz, Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Sergi López, Wallace Shawn, Steve Guttenberg, Damian Chapa, Georgina Amorós, Douglas McGrath