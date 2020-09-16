Madre

Madre Film Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It has been ten years since Elena received a telephone call from her six-year old son, Ivan, telling her that he was lost on a beach in France and couldn’t find his father.

That was the last Elena ever heard of her only child.

Now Elena lives near that same beach, working at a nearby restaurant, and is finally emerging from the darkness her life has been shrouded in for so many years.

But everything is thrown into the air again when Elena meets Jean, a French adolescent who reminds her a great deal of her own missing son.

Together, Elena and Jean embark on a relationship which will sow chaos and suspicion in all those around them.

Directed by : Rodrigo Sorogoyen Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 2 h 9 min French release: 22/07/2020 Production year: 2019