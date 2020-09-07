Black Lives Matter supporters protest against killing of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York

Black Lives Matter protesters march through the streets of Rochester, New York, on Monday night (September 14).

The filmer, a BLM activist, said that ''protesters stopped at various locations throughout the night and recited facts about Daniel Prude’s life and death and demanded the abolition of police''.

Rochester has been the focus of race demonstrations in recent weeks after the death of Daniel Prude, 41, earlier this year in New York, or NY.

The black citizen was found running naked in the street in light snowfall in Rochester.

He restrained him with a "spit hood", which is designed to protect police from detainees' saliva.

Prude died a week later but footage of the incident only emerged last week, sparking riots similar to those seen in Minneapolis, Minnesota over the death of George Floyd and in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in relation to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.