Flooding and strong winds in Florida as Hurricane Sally approaches Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally continues to gain strength as it approaches the US Gulf Coast and could become a Category 2 before it makes landfall on Tuesday (September 16).

Footage filmed on Tuesday (September 15) shows strong winds and rain crashing into a sea-front hotel in Pensacola, Florida as the terrified tourist on ''vacation for a few days'' feared they could be ''stranded here with no running water.'' Further footage filmed on Tuesday evening (September 15) in Perdido Key shows strong waves crashing ashore.

The national hurricane center warned that the storm could produce as much as 30 inches of rain that would possibly trigger "life threatening flooding." Officials said on Tuesday night (September 15) that the storm was around 65 miles south-southeast of Mobile, Alabama, and 60 miles southwest of Pensacola, Florida.