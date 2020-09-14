Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Flooding and strong winds in Florida as Hurricane Sally approaches Gulf Coast

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Flooding and strong winds in Florida as Hurricane Sally approaches Gulf Coast

Flooding and strong winds in Florida as Hurricane Sally approaches Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally continues to gain strength as it approaches the US Gulf Coast and could become a Category 2 before it makes landfall on Tuesday (September 16).

Footage filmed on Tuesday (September 15) shows strong winds and rain crashing into a sea-front hotel in Pensacola, Florida as the terrified tourist on ''vacation for a few days'' feared they could be ''stranded here with no running water.'' Further footage filmed on Tuesday evening (September 15) in Perdido Key shows strong waves crashing ashore.

The national hurricane center warned that the storm could produce as much as 30 inches of rain that would possibly trigger "life threatening flooding." Officials said on Tuesday night (September 15) that the storm was around 65 miles south-southeast of Mobile, Alabama, and 60 miles southwest of Pensacola, Florida.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Sally lumbers toward US Gulf Coast, threatens 'catastrophic flooding'

Hurricane Sally made a slow-motion crawl towards the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening historic...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Slow-moving Hurricane Sally to dump heavy rains and bring 'historic flooding' to Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally is inching closer to the Gulf Coast Tuesday as it could affect a stretch of land from...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Sally Is Expected To Be A Hurricane When It Hits Gulf Coast Tuesday

Sally will bring an "extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Flooding and strong winds in Florida as Sally approaches US Gulf Coast [Video]

Flooding and strong winds in Florida as Sally approaches US Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally continues to gain strength as it approaches the US Gulf Coast and could become a Category 2 before it makes landfall on Tuesday (September 16).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Strong winds in Mississippi as Hurricane Sally approaches Gulf Coast [Video]

Strong winds in Mississippi as Hurricane Sally approaches Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally continues to gain strength as it approaches the Gulf Coast. Footage recorded by a resident shows strong winds in Biloxi, Mississippi on Tuesday (September 15). The national hurricane..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:18Published
Louisiana coastal area flooded due to Hurricane Sally storm surges [Video]

Louisiana coastal area flooded due to Hurricane Sally storm surges

Slow-moving Hurricane Sally is moving to the east and is now forecast to make landfall near the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf coasts, however, strong winds and rising water occurred all along the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published