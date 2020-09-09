Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Orleans coast flooded as Hurricane Sally approaches US

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
New Orleans coast flooded as Hurricane Sally approaches US

New Orleans coast flooded as Hurricane Sally approaches US

Slow-moving Hurricane Sally is moving to the east and is now forecast to make landfall between Gulfport, Mississippi, and Pensacola, Florida late Wednesday morning.

Slow-moving Hurricane Sally is moving to the east and is now forecast to make landfall between Gulfport, Mississippi, and Pensacola, Florida late Wednesday morning.

Footage filmed by @darkskinnjamaine on September 15 shows water levels rising in New Orleans.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Warning for the area.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Still reeling from Hurricane Laura, Gulf Coast braces for new storm Sally

Hurricane Laura devastated Louisiana and forced thousands to New Orleans to evacuate. Now Sally has...
USATODAY.com - Published

Tropical Storm Sally in US to strengthen to hurricane, says forecaster

The US Coast Guard was limiting traffic from the port of New Orleans due to the storm.
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Louisiana coastal area flooded due to Hurricane Sally storm surges [Video]

Louisiana coastal area flooded due to Hurricane Sally storm surges

Slow-moving Hurricane Sally is moving to the east and is now forecast to make landfall near the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf coasts, however, strong winds and rising water occurred all along the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published
Hurricane Sally: Historic Flooding Along Gulf Coast Expected As Storm Moves Ashore [Video]

Hurricane Sally: Historic Flooding Along Gulf Coast Expected As Storm Moves Ashore

Hurricane Sally is expected to bring historic flooding to Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi as the slow-moving storm is set to make landfall. Chris James reports. (9/15/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:32Published
Beloved New Orleans cafe came back from Katrina but can it come back from COVID-19? [Video]

Beloved New Orleans cafe came back from Katrina but can it come back from COVID-19?

Cafe Degas in New Orleans was able to work through the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago. But with the coronavirus pandemic, the recovery is far more uncertain.

Credit: WGNO     Duration: 01:57Published