New Orleans coast flooded as Hurricane Sally approaches US
New Orleans coast flooded as Hurricane Sally approaches US
Slow-moving Hurricane Sally is moving to the east and is now forecast to make landfall between Gulfport, Mississippi, and Pensacola, Florida late Wednesday morning.
Slow-moving Hurricane Sally is moving to the east and is now forecast to make landfall between Gulfport, Mississippi, and Pensacola, Florida late Wednesday morning.
Footage filmed by @darkskinnjamaine on September 15 shows water levels rising in New Orleans.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Warning for the area.