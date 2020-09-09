Slow-moving Hurricane Sally is moving to the east and is now forecast to make landfall between Gulfport, Mississippi, and Pensacola, Florida late Wednesday morning.

New Orleans coast flooded as Hurricane Sally approaches US

Footage filmed by @darkskinnjamaine on September 15 shows water levels rising in New Orleans.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Warning for the area.