Devastation highlighted as 1,145 homes destroyed in Oregon wildfires

In the United States, it's illegal for civilians to stop people at gunpoint on public roads. But that hasn't stopped some Clackamas County, Oregon, residents from doing so. According to CNN, several people have been illegally stopping unfamiliar drivers at gunpoint, fearing they may be looters. However, as much of the county is under an evacuation order due to five nearby raging wildfires, many unfamiliar people are travelling through the area.
