Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Devastation highlighted as 1,145 homes destroyed in Oregon wildfires

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Devastation highlighted as 1,145 homes destroyed in Oregon wildfires

Devastation highlighted as 1,145 homes destroyed in Oregon wildfires

New drone footage of the state of Oregon, shows the impact wildfires have hadon the land.

Officials have declared that 1,145 homes have been lost to thefires, and another 579 other structures have been decimated as well.

In total,eight people have been confirmed dead due to the Oregon fires, with 16 peoplereported missing.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Bad air from West's fires won't ease up

 Dangerously dirty air in Oregon, Washington state and California spewing from wildfires is seeping into homes and businesses, sneaking into cars through vents..
USATODAY.com
Sheriff's Reminder To Oregonians: Um, Remember It's Illegal To Hold People At Gunpoint [Video]

Sheriff's Reminder To Oregonians: Um, Remember It's Illegal To Hold People At Gunpoint

In the United States, it's illegal for civilians to stop people at gunpoint on public roads. But that hasn't stopped some Clackamas County, Oregon, residents from doing so. According to CNN, several people have been illegally stopping unfamiliar drivers at gunpoint, fearing they may be looters. However, as much of the county is under an evacuation order due to five nearby raging wildfires, many unfamiliar people are travelling through the area.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
As fires rage, Oregon gov. calls for more help [Video]

As fires rage, Oregon gov. calls for more help

[NFA] Infernos spanning across western U.S. states continue to destroy homes and livelihoods as Oregon Governor Kate Brown makes a formal request to the White House for more federal disaster assistance. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

US: Half a million people flee Oregon wildfires

Raging wildfires have forced half a million people from their homes in the Pacific state of Oregon....
Deutsche Welle - Published

Oregon may see 'greatest loss of human lives and property' from wildfires in state history, governor says

Wildfires raging across Oregon threaten to bring mass destruction and loss of life as the blazes...
bizjournals - Published

500,000 people forced to flee wildfires in Oregon as federal officials investigate potential mass arson

(Natural News) Federal officials are looking into whether a series of wildfires burning out west are...
NaturalNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Community helps support displaced and injured pets during wildfires [Video]

Community helps support displaced and injured pets during wildfires

Southern Oregon Veterinary Specialty Center raises over 50 thousand dollars in donations.

Credit: KDRVPublished
Oregon Man Arrested For Setting Six Grass Fires Along Major Highway [Video]

Oregon Man Arrested For Setting Six Grass Fires Along Major Highway

Wildfires continue wreaking havoc on the West Coast of the US, consuming more than 1 million acres of land in Oregon. Police say online rumors that Antifa members were arrested for setting fires across..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
West coast wildfires increase pollution rates [Video]

West coast wildfires increase pollution rates

Right now, wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington have killed at least 27 people. And the deteriorating air quality in the region is a major concern.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:32Published