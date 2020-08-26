Opening Bell: Equity indices trade flat, auto stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices traded flat with a positive bias during early hours on September 16 while Asian stocks rose ahead of the US Federal Reserve's view on the economy.

At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 60 points or 0.15 per cent at 39,105 while the Nifty 50 gained by 19 points or 0.16 per cent at 11,540.

Except for Nifty IT and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty auto gaining by 2 per cent and realty by 1 per cent.

Among stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra accelerated by 4.7 per cent to Rs 642.40 per share while Bajaj Auto moved up by 3 per cent.

Tata Motors gained by 2.5 per cent, Hero MotoCorp by 1.7 per cent, Eicher Motors by 1.6 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 1.2 per cent.