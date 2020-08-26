Opening Bell: Equity indices trade flat, auto stocks gain

CFRA's Sam Stovall said that the recent S&P 500 pullback may be converted into a "low-level, double-digital correction." According to Business Insider, Stovall said that this will be an opportunity for investors to buy, not "bail." He feels the Fed is likely to keep interest rates low for the next few years. Stovall added that recent S&P 500 sell-off was not surprising. For Stovall, the "extreme" difference between price returns for growth stocks versus value stocks made the market vulnerable.
In 1996, US Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan famously warned of an 'irrational exuberance' in financial markets. Now, Business Insider reports Greenspan has spoken about his sense of economic foreboding once more. Greenspan told CNBC on Thursday that inflation, the coronavirus, and budget deficits are the critical issues the US is facing right now.
Equity benchmark indices closed with an upward bounce on Tuesday as a sharp rally was witnessed in select mid-cap stocks for the second consecutive trading session. Banking and pharma indices contributed the most to market gains amid positive global cues. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 288 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 39,044 while the Nifty 50 gained by 82 points or 0.71 per cent at 11,522. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma gaining by 1.9 per cent, private bank by 1.8 per cent and financial service by 1.3 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices closed lower on Monday after choppy trading as traders booked profit after an initial spurt in the morning session. At the closing bell, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 97 points or 0.25 per cent at 38,757 while the Nifty 50 lost by 43 points or 0.38 per cent at 11,421. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty financial service dipping by 1.8 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and pharma by 0.8 per cent. But Nifty IT jumped by 4.3 per cent, realty by 3.6 per cent and auto by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, Bharti Airtel dipped by 3.7 per cent to close at Rs 473.10 per share while Bajaj Finance lost by 3.2 per cent and Bharat Petroleum Corporation by 3.1 per cent
Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on September 07 due to mixed global cues with FMCG and pharma stocks under pressure. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 45 points or 0.12 per cent at 38,312 while the Nifty 50 lost by 21 points or 0.18 per cent at 11,313. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty FMCG down by 0.8 per cent, pharma by 0.5 per cent and IT by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, UPL dropped by 3 per cent to Rs 492.90 per cent, Mahindra and Mahindra by 2 per cent, ITC by 1.6 per cent and GAIL by 1.3 per cent. The other prominent losers were ONGC, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Larsen and Toubro and Bharti Airtel. However, Bharti Infratel gained by 4.2 per cent to Rs 223.95 per share. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India along with Tata Motors and Tata Steel traded with a positive bias.
Equity benchmark indices traded at near flat levels in volatile trade during early hours on Wednesday amid mixed global cues and muted trend in Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex down by 66 points or 0.17 per cent at 38,778 while the Nifty 50 gained by 3 points or 0.03 per cent at 11,476. Except for Nifty pharma and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto gaining by 1.7 per cent and metal by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, Hero MotoCorp accelerated by 4.6 per cent to Rs 3,106.05 per share while Bajaj Auto advanced by 3.9 per cent, Eicher Motors by 1.8 per cent, Tata Motors by 1.7 per cent and Mahindra and Mahindra by 1.5 per cent. Adani Ports was up by 5 per cent to Rs 363.65 per share and Bajaj Finserv ticked up by 2.2 per cent. The other major gainers were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Wipro. However, index heavyweight Reliance Industries fell by 1.5 per cent to Rs 2,049.50 per unit.
Equity benchmark indices traded firm during early hours on Monday on the back of positive global cues as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine were rekindled after AstraZeneca resumed its phase three trial. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 273 points or 0.7 per cent at 39,127 while the Nifty 50 gained by 69 points or 0.6 per cent at 11,534.Except for Nifty pharma and FMCG. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty IT gaining by 2.2 per cent and realty by 3.1 per cent. Among stocks, HCL Technologies spurted by 6.3 per cent to Rs 765 per share while Tech Mahindra moved up by 2.7 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 1.8 per cent, Infosys by 1.7 per cent and Wipro by 1.6 per cent.Realty major DLF ticked up by 2.1 per cent to Rs 157.55 per share while Oberoi Realty advanced by 4 per cent to Rs 392. The others which gained were Tata Motors, Adani Ports and HDFC.However, those which lost were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti and Bharti Infratel.
Equity benchmark indices were on an upswing on September 10 following a spurt in Asian markets with Reliance Industries and banking stocks leading the rally. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 646 points or 1.69 per cent higher at 38,840 while the Nifty 50 gained by 171 points or 1.52 per cent at 11,449. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 2.46 per cent, private bank by 1 per cent and financial service by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries hit a record high to Rs 2,314.65 per share, up 7.1 per cent on BSE. At the closing bell, its market capitalisation stood at Rs 14.67 lakh crore (or close to 200 billion dollars).The development came a day after announcing that US technology investor Silver Lake will invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures. Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) closed 1.67 per cent higher at Rs 198.15 per share after the country's biggest lender said it raised Rs 4,000 crore via additional tier one (AT1) bonds. Bharat Petroleum Corporation advanced by 6 per cent, Indian Oil Corporation by 3.8 per cent, Axis Bank by 3.6 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 2.6 per cent and Tata Motors by 2.1 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices were volatile during early hours on Sep 08 due to enhanced level of geopolitical tensions. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 116 points or 0.3 per cent at 38,533 while the Nifty 50 was up by 9 points or 0.08 per cent at 11,364. Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with thin margins. Among stocks, Bharti Infratel dropped by 3.7 per cent to Rs 222.30 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 1.1 per cent, Nestle India and Tata Motors by 1.3 per cent each. The other prominent losers were ONGC, Power Grid Corporation, Grasim, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and JSW Steel.
Equity benchmark indices traded higher on the first day of September futures and options series with banking and financials contributing significantly to the gains. The BSE S and P Sensex closed 354 points or 0.9 per cent higher at 39,467 while the Nifty 50 gained by 96 points or 0.83 per cent at 11,655. Except for Nifty auto, FMCG and metal, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 4.9 per cent, private bank by 4.5 per cent and financial service by 2.1 per cent. IndusInd Bank jumped by 12 per cent to close at Rs 679.05 per share while Axis Bank moved up by 7.9 per cent, ICICI Bank by 4.4 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 3.7 per cent.Punjab National Bank was up by 5.6 per cent at Rs 37.30 per share while State Bank of India gained by 4.5 per cent to Rs 225.40. The other major gainers were UPL, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Grasim and Bharti Infratel.However, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, Infosys, Dr Reddy's and Hindustan Lever traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as investors pondered over the US Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment in the fight to contain coronavirus pandemic. Japanese shares dropped with the Nikkei down 1.41 per cent as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned because of a chronic health condition, saying he will stay on until a new leader is appointed.But Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 0.56 per cent and South Korea's Kospi ticked up by 0.4 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on September 01 as official figures released a day earlier showed 23.9 per cent fall in the economy during the first quarter of the current financial year. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex up by 85 points or 0.22 per cent at 38,714 while the Nifty 50 gained by 27 points or 0.24 per cent at 11,415.All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal gaining by 2.5 per cent, pharma by 1.9 per cent, private bank by 1.3 per cent and auto by 1.2 per cent.Among stocks, JSW Steel was up by 2.5 per cent to Rs 276.55 per share, Hindalco by 2 per cent and Tata Steel by 2 per cent. The other prominent gainers were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Finance.However, ONGC dipped by 2.8 per cent to Rs 79.65 per share. Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and energy majors like GAIL, IndianOil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Coal India traded with a negative bias.Meanwhile, Asian stocks edged higher after strong readings on China's vast manufacturing sector offset the weak lead from a softer Wall Street session.
Equity benchmark indices shaved off early gains but closed in the positive terrain on Thursday ahead of the expiry of August series derivative contracts. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 40 points or 0.1 per cent higher at 39,113 while the Nifty 50 gained by 10 points or 0.08 per cent at 11,559. Except for Nifty FMCG and IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty gaining by 6.4 per cent and auto by 1 per cent. Most real estate stocks surged after the Maharashtra government's move to cut stamp duty. DLF Ltd advanced by 9.9 per cent while Sunteck Realty jumped by 7.2 per cent, Godrej Realty by 7 per cent and Oberoi Realty by 6.9 per cent. IndusInd Bank gained by 6.5 per cent to Rs 604.70 per share while Axis bank ticked up by 2.1 per cent. Auto majors too witnessed smart gains with Mahindra and Mahindra moving up by 4.2 per cent, Tata Motors by 4.1 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 1.5 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices closed at near-flat levels on September 11 as investors remained cautious about adverse news flow of Covid-19 vaccine trials, simmering India-China geopolitical tensions and a..
Equity benchmark indices traded lower by over one per cent during early hours on Friday in line with weak global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 455 points or 1.17 per cent at 38,536..