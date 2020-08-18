Biden appeals to Hispanic voters on Florida trip

Rory McIlroy out to end major drought at US Open



**MANDATORY CREDIT: USGA** Rory McIlroy is targeting a fast start to the 120thUS Open as he seeks to add further credence to golf's so-called 'NappyFactor'. New fathers have been seen to experience an unusually high rate ofsuccess and McIlroy is hoping that rings true as he seeks to end a six-yearmajor drought, either at Winged Foot this week or in the Masters in November.With a home in Florida and an American wife it will be the 'Diaper Factor'getting the credit if McIlroy can claim a second US Open title on Sunday, butthe world number four is well aware he needs to get himself high on theleaderboard from the outset.

