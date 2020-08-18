Global  
 

Biden appeals to Hispanic voters on Florida trip

Joe Biden made his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidentialnominee on Tuesday with an urgent mission to boost support among Hispanicvoters who could decide the election in one of the nation's fiercestbattleground states.


 Joe Biden tore into President Donald Trump for his reported remarks referring to fallen soldiers as "suckers" during a Tuesday campaign visit to the key..
 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden outlined healthcare proposals for veterans in Tampa before honoring Hispanic Heritage Month in Kissimmee.
As the US general election looms, President Donald Trump's campaign has begun its descent to the bottom of the rhetorical barrel. According to CNN, the Trump retweeted an image baselessly labeling Democratic opponent Joe Biden a pedophile. A Twitter spokesperson said on Tuesday the tweet Trump retweeted 'is currently not in violation of the Twitter rules, but did not explain why.

Climate change emerges as a top election issue

 With historic wildfires burning in the West, another hurricane bearing down on the Gulf Coast, and Arctic ic melting at a record rate, climate change is..
Video shows the shooting of young Black man Deon Kay, which had sparked protests in the area.

More than a third of American children and eat fast food each day. The figures are according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, in 2018, 36% of young people ate fast food every day. UPI reports that this is an increase from 34% in 2011. The study found that up to 14% of kids obtained 25% to 45% of their daily calories from fast food. The percentage is higher for Black children, at 17%, and Hispanic children, at 15%, than White children, at 13%.

**MANDATORY CREDIT: USGA** Rory McIlroy is targeting a fast start to the 120thUS Open as he seeks to add further credence to golf's so-called 'NappyFactor'. New fathers have been seen to experience an unusually high rate ofsuccess and McIlroy is hoping that rings true as he seeks to end a six-yearmajor drought, either at Winged Foot this week or in the Masters in November.With a home in Florida and an American wife it will be the 'Diaper Factor'getting the credit if McIlroy can claim a second US Open title on Sunday, butthe world number four is well aware he needs to get himself high on theleaderboard from the outset.

 Climate change takes point on campaign trail; The path to winning Florida in November
 Ms. McBride, who would be the first openly transgender person to serve in any state’s senate, won a primary for a safely Democratic seat in Delaware.
On the eve of his first trip to Florida as a general election candidate, Democratic presidential...
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will hold a roundtable with veterans in Tampa on Tuesday before marking Hispanic Heritage Month with an event in Kissimmee. Katie Johnston reports.

President Donald Trump on Monday intensified his efforts to win over Latino voters as polls show their support increasingly up for grabs ahead of the November presidential election - a flashing warning..

The nonpartisan political action committee is focused on educating and engaging the local Latino community to go out and vote.

