|
|
|
Cardi B files for divorce from Offset
The rapper filed for divorce from husband and Migos
rapper,
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cardi B Files to Divorce Offset
Cardi B is apparently over her marriage to Offset -- she just filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned. The rapper filed court docs in Georgia indicating she's..
TMZ.com
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The initial hearing of Cardi B and Offset's divorce proceedings will be on November 4, 2020.
DNA - Published
Also reported by •SOHH •Just Jared •TMZ.com
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|