Cardi B files for divorce from Offset

Cardi B hired a private investigator over online threats Cardi B claims she had to hire a private investigator after her address was leaked online.

Cardi B is apparently over her marriage to Offset -- she just filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned. The rapper filed court docs in Georgia indicating she's..

Cardi B filed a divorce petition in Fulton County, Georgia on Tuesday, requesting an end to her marriage to Offset.

Cardi B wants a divorce from Offset, but she wants it to be friendly, and had no idea her lawyer filed documents that made it sound highly contentious. As we..

American rapper from New York

Cardi B American rapper from New York

The initial hearing of Cardi B and Offset's divorce proceedings will be on November 4, 2020.