Cardi B files for divorce from Offset

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s
Cardi B files for divorce from Offset
The rapper filed for divorce from husband and Migos rapper,

Cardi B Cardi B American rapper from New York

Cardi B Will Amend Divorce Docs, She Wants It Amicable

 Cardi B wants a divorce from Offset, but she wants it to be friendly, and had no idea her lawyer filed documents that made it sound highly contentious. As we..
Cardi B files to divorce Offset, seeks custody of their 2-year-old daughter Kulture

 Cardi B filed a divorce petition in Fulton County, Georgia on Tuesday, requesting an end to her marriage to Offset.
Cardi B Files to Divorce Offset

 Cardi B is apparently over her marriage to Offset -- she just filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned. The rapper filed court docs in Georgia indicating she's..
Cardi B hired a private investigator over online threats [Video]

Cardi B hired a private investigator over online threats

Cardi B claims she had to hire a private investigator after her address was leaked online.

Migos Migos American hip hop trio

Cardi B files for divorce from Offset after 3 years of on-and-off marriage

The initial hearing of Cardi B and Offset's divorce proceedings will be on November 4, 2020.
Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset | Billboard News [Video]

Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset | Billboard News

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset on Tuesday (Sept. 15) after being married for three years, according to the Fulton County Magistrate in Georgia.

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset [Video]

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset, court documents have revealed.

