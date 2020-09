Evans made a lighthearted tweet referencing his social media storm over the weekend as he urged his fans to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Chris Evans (actor) American actor Chris Evans: That Pic For A Purpose



Here's what we can say: Over the weekend, Chris Evans appeared to accidentally leak a not suitable for work photo on his verified Instagram account. The photo of a body part people presumed to be his went viral... and let's just say it was a big deal. On Tuesday he tweeted, "Now that I have your attention... The incident has made Evans the subject of some good-natured jokes, even from his brother and fellow actor, Scott Evans. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970 Mark Ruffalo sends reassurance to pal Chris Evans after accidental nude photo leak WENN.com Mark Ruffalo has reached out to Chris Evans after his Avengers: Endgame co-star accidentally leaked what appeared to be his own sexually-explicit photo..

WorldNews 2 days ago Chris Evans fans, Mark Ruffalo offer support after star accidentally posts nude photo Chis Evans fans tried to protect the actor's privacy after the 'Captain America' star apparently accidentally shared a nude photo on Instagram.



USATODAY.com 3 days ago