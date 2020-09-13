The agriculture bills will rapidly increase price of farmers' produce: BJP

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:40s
BJP national president, JP Nadda on September 16 said the three agriculture bills, which the central government wants to pass in the Parliament, will rapidly increase the price of produce of the farmers and will also help increase investment in the agriculture sector.

He said, "Three Bills before Parliament, keeping in mind farmers' welfare - Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance Ordinance." "These Bills are very far-sighted.

They are in the process of being passed as Acts in the Parliament.

These Bills will rapidly increase the price of produce of the farmers.

These Bills will also help increase investment in the agriculture sector," he added.

However, many farmers and opposition across the country are opposing the bills, calling them anti-farmers and a mechanism to end Minimum Support Price (MSP).


