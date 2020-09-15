Breonna Taylor's family gets historic $12M settlement, Louisville police reform
Breonna Taylor's family gets historic $12M settlement, Louisville police reform
The city of Louisville has agreed to pay Breonna Taylor's family $12 million in a civil lawsuit, which includes police reforms.
