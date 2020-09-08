|
|
|
Japan's new prime minister: Yoshihide Suga to formally take charge as Abe resigns
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Japan's new prime minister: Yoshihide Suga to formally take charge as Abe resigns
Japan's new prime minister: Yoshihide Suga to formally take charge as Abe resigns
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Yoshihide Suga has officially replaced Shinzo Abe as Japan's prime minister, after winning an easy...
SBS - Published
Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •SeattlePI.com •BBC News •Telegraph.co.uk •FOXNews.com •New Zealand Herald
|
The entire Cabinet of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe submitted their resignations on Wednesday as...
DNA - Published
Also reported by •RTTNews
|
MITO, Japan (AP) — Among the challenges awaiting newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide...
SeattlePI.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Suga clears major hurdle to replace Japan's Abe
Yoshihide Suga, a long-time ally of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, won a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership election on Monday, paving the way for him to become prime minister in a..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:47Published
|
Japan's Suga signals chance of snap election: Asahi
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled he could call a snap election if he became the country's next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday, as the ruling party..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
|