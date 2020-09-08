Global  
 

Japan's new prime minister: Yoshihide Suga to formally take charge as Abe resigns

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Yoshihide Suga Yoshihide Suga Prime Minister-designate of Japan

How Japan's "quiet" new leader may get along with Trump, or Biden

 Analysts say that while Yoshihide Suga may shy away from golf outings with President Trump, he knows what matters, both to his people and his allies.
CBS News

Yoshihide Suga named Japan's prime minister, succeeding Shinzo Abe

 Japan's Parliament elected Yoshihide Suga as Prime Minister today, replacing long-serving leader Shinzo Abe with his right-hand man.Suga had been chosen as..
New Zealand Herald

Yoshihide Suga: The unexpected rise of Japan’s new prime minister

 What we know about the new leader who replaces long-time premier Shinzo Abe.
BBC News

Yoshihide Suga elected Japan's new prime minster succeeding Shinzo Abe

 Yoshihide Suga has won the vote in parliament, and is largely expected to stay his predecessor's course.
BBC News

Yoshihide Suga officially named Japan's new prime minister

Yoshihide Suga has officially replaced Shinzo Abe as Japan's prime minister, after winning an easy...
Shinzo Abe's entire Cabinet resigns ahead of Yoshihide Suga assuming office as Japan's new PM

The entire Cabinet of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe submitted their resignations on Wednesday as...
End of Abe era leaves Japan still searching for way forward

MITO, Japan (AP) — Among the challenges awaiting newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide...
India describes Pakistan as an epicentre of terrorism | Oneindia News [Video]

India describes Pakistan as an epicentre of terrorism | Oneindia News

According to the Indian Express, sources say that Indian and Chinese soldiers fired 100-200 rounds of warning shots on the North Bank of Pangong Lake in early September. India on Tuesday described..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:52Published
Suga clears major hurdle to replace Japan's Abe [Video]

Suga clears major hurdle to replace Japan's Abe

Yoshihide Suga, a long-time ally of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, won a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership election on Monday, paving the way for him to become prime minister in a..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:47Published
Japan's Suga signals chance of snap election: Asahi [Video]

Japan's Suga signals chance of snap election: Asahi

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled he could call a snap election if he became the country's next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday, as the ruling party..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published