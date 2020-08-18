Global  
 

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fire during US ceremony

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fire during US ceremony
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fire during US ceremony

Israel normalisation deals: Palestinians lament new agreement with Emirates and Bahrain [Video]

Israel normalisation deals: Palestinians lament new agreement with Emirates and Bahrain

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:35Published

Gaza violence flares after Israel signs deals with Gulf states

 A fresh round of violence between Palestinian militants and Israel follows a ceremony in Washington.
BBC News
Donald Trump presides as Israel and Arab states sign historic pacts [Video]

Donald Trump presides as Israel and Arab states sign historic pacts

Donald Trump has presided over the signing of historic diplomatic pactsbetween Israel and two Gulf Arab nations. The US president hopes the move willlead to a new order in the Middle East and cast him as a peacemaker at theheight of his reelection campaign. Hundreds of people amassed on the sun-washed South Lawn to witness the signing of agreements between Israel and theUnited Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

AP Top Stories September 15 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday September 15th: Israel agreement with UAE, Bahrain; Louisville settles with family of Breonna Taylor; unhealthy air on West Coast..
USATODAY.com

On UAE-funded estate, Gazans rage at Israel deal [Video]

On UAE-funded estate, Gazans rage at Israel deal

Abdel Rhaman Tloly lives on a housing estate gifted to Gaza by the late founder of the UAE. But after a deal to normalize relations with Israel, his admiration for the father has turned into anger at the son.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published
Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal [Video]

Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal

Palestinians in Gaza burned pictures of Israeli, U.S., Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries' moves to normalize ties with Israel. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

Virus puts new strain on Gaza’s overwhelmed health system

 GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Dr. Ahmed el-Rabii spent years treating Palestinians wounded by Israeli fire during wars and clashes in the Gaza Strip. Now that..
WorldNews

Rocket Warning Sirens Sound in Southern Israel During White House Ceremony

Sirens warning of rocket fire from Gaza sounded in southern Israel on Tuesday as a ceremony was under...
Newsmax - Published


Gaza's power station shuts down as Israel cuts off diesel imports [Video]

Gaza's power station shuts down as Israel cuts off diesel imports

The Israeli restriction is one of many in response to incendiary balloon launches and rocket fire from the besieged strip.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published