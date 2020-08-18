Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fire during US ceremony

Donald Trump has presided over the signing of historic diplomatic pactsbetween Israel and two Gulf Arab nations. The US president hopes the move willlead to a new order in the Middle East and cast him as a peacemaker at theheight of his reelection campaign. Hundreds of people amassed on the sun-washed South Lawn to witness the signing of agreements between Israel and theUnited Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Abdel Rhaman Tloly lives on a housing estate gifted to Gaza by the late founder of the UAE. But after a deal to normalize relations with Israel, his admiration for the father has turned into anger at the son.
Palestinians in Gaza burned pictures of Israeli, U.S., Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries' moves to normalize ties with Israel. Fred Katayama reports.