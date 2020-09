Back injury woe for Bernal on eve of Tour de France



Defending champion Egan Bernal bothered by back injury on eve of Tour deFrance. Bernal, 23, goes into the race as the sole leader of the IneosGrenadiers after the decision to leave Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas athome.

