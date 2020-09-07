Ursula von der Leyen: Brexit Withdrawal Agreement cannot be undone

Ursula von der Leyen has said that time is running out for an agreement to bestruck with the UK on a post-Brexit free trade deal.

Mrs von der Leyen saidMargaret Thatcher had always insisted that the UK honoured its treatycommitments.

She quoted the former prime minister as saying: “Britain does notbreak treaties.

It would be bad for Britain, bad for relations with the restof the world and bad for any future treaty on trade.” She added: “This wastrue then and this is true today.

Trust is the foundation of any strongpartnership.”