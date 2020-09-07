Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ursula von der Leyen: Brexit Withdrawal Agreement cannot be undone

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Ursula von der Leyen: Brexit Withdrawal Agreement cannot be undone

Ursula von der Leyen: Brexit Withdrawal Agreement cannot be undone

Ursula von der Leyen has said that time is running out for an agreement to bestruck with the UK on a post-Brexit free trade deal.

Mrs von der Leyen saidMargaret Thatcher had always insisted that the UK honoured its treatycommitments.

She quoted the former prime minister as saying: “Britain does notbreak treaties.

It would be bad for Britain, bad for relations with the restof the world and bad for any future treaty on trade.” She added: “This wastrue then and this is true today.

Trust is the foundation of any strongpartnership.”


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

What can we expect in Von der Leyen's first state of the union speech? [Video]

What can we expect in Von der Leyen's first state of the union speech?

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will deliver her first landmark state of the union address on Wednesday. What can expect from it? View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:47Published

EU and China to talk trade as tensions mount

 Russia, China hackers targeting US vote, Microsoft warns EU leaders are due to hold video talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday hoping to make..
WorldNews
UK "legally obliged" to respect original Brexit deal: Ursula von der Leyen [Video]

UK "legally obliged" to respect original Brexit deal: Ursula von der Leyen

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:23Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit briefing: 106 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 106 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Brexit: Leaked document warns of queues of thousands of trucks waiting two days to cross Channel

 Thousands of lorries could be stuck in queues for up to two days to cross the Channel to Europe after the UK transitions to Brexit on 1 January, according to an..
WorldNews

Johnson slams 'extreme' EU as he defends bid to break treaty

 Boris Johnson yesterday defended his controversial plan to allow ministers to tear up the Brexit divorce deal by suggesting the European Union was being..
WorldNews
British MPs back Brexit bill despite anger over treaty breach [Video]

British MPs back Brexit bill despite anger over treaty breach

Bill that would break int'l law has fuelled anger at home and outrage in Brussels and now faces more intense scrutiny.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit deal cannot be disregarded or disapplied, warns EC president

The UK cannot unilaterally set aside the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement signed by Boris Johnson,...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Brexit briefing: 107 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 107 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Brexit briefing: 108 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 108 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Brexit briefing: 109 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 109 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published