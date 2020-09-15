Yoshihide Suga becomes new Japan PM, who is he? | Oneindia News

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's successor has been named.

Yoshihide Suga has been elected as Japan's new leader after Abe announced his resignation due to deteriorating health.

Suga used to be Abe's right hand man and he worked his way up in the party.

PM Narendra Modi welcomed the new Prime Minister on Twitter.

India-Japan strategic ties are a crucial part of India's foreign policy.

#JapanPM #YoshihideSuga #ShinzoAbe