Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Yoshihide Suga becomes new Japan PM, who is he? | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Yoshihide Suga becomes new Japan PM, who is he? | Oneindia News

Yoshihide Suga becomes new Japan PM, who is he? | Oneindia News

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's successor has been named.

Yoshihide Suga has been elected as Japan's new leader after Abe announced his resignation due to deteriorating health.

Suga used to be Abe's right hand man and he worked his way up in the party.

PM Narendra Modi welcomed the new Prime Minister on Twitter.

India-Japan strategic ties are a crucial part of India's foreign policy.

#JapanPM #YoshihideSuga #ShinzoAbe


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

India describes Pakistan as an epicentre of terrorism | Oneindia News [Video]

India describes Pakistan as an epicentre of terrorism | Oneindia News

According to the Indian Express, sources say that Indian and Chinese soldiers fired 100-200 rounds of warning shots on the North Bank of Pangong Lake in early September. India on Tuesday described..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:52Published
India elected as the member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women | Oneindia News [Video]

India elected as the member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women | Oneindia News

India has been elected as a member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women. Union labour ministry said in parliament on Monday that there is no data on migrant deaths so the question..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:45Published
India's Covid death toll soars past 80,000 mark with total tally over 49 Lakh | Oneindia News [Video]

India's Covid death toll soars past 80,000 mark with total tally over 49 Lakh | Oneindia News

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, a drop in the daily Covid cases today with With 83,809 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. India's Covid tally has crosses the 49 lakh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published