Justin Bieber has confirmed new single 'Holy'
Justin Bieber has confirmed his new single, 'Holy' - with Chance the Rapper - will be released on Friday (18.09.20).
Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate 2nd anniversary with picnicJustin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated two years of marriage with a picnic in the park on Sunday (13.09.20).
Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattooJustin Bieber has debuted the latest addition to his ever-growing tattoo collection.