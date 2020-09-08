Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber has confirmed new single 'Holy'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Justin Bieber has confirmed new single 'Holy'

Justin Bieber has confirmed new single 'Holy'

Justin Bieber has confirmed his new single, 'Holy' - with Chance the Rapper - will be released on Friday (18.09.20).


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber to release new single Holy


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •SOHHJust JaredJust Jared Jr


How Justin Bieber Came To Star In DJ Khaled And Drake’s ‘Popstar’ Video

When DJ Khaled and Drake dropped their new music video ‘Popstar,’ fans went wild to see Justin...
OK! Magazine - Published

Justin Bieber Debuts Big Neck Tattoo - See the Reveal!

Justin Bieber is adding to his ink collection! The 26-year-old “Where Are U Now” singer revealed...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared Jr



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate second wedding anniversary with romantic picnic [Video]

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate second wedding anniversary with romantic picnic

Justin and Hailey Bieber marked their second wedding anniversary by enjoying a romantic picnic on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate 2nd anniversary with picnic [Video]

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate 2nd anniversary with picnic

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated two years of marriage with a picnic in the park on Sunday (13.09.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published
Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo [Video]

Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo

Justin Bieber has debuted the latest addition to his ever-growing tattoo collection.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published