Related videos from verified sources Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



A few additional showers are expected tonight and overnight as a low pressure exits the western Great Lakes. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s. A few showers are possible in the early morning,.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:18 Published 3 days ago Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Thursday, September 10, 2020



Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Thursday, September 10, 2020. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 03:15 Published 6 days ago Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Wednesday, September 9, 2020



Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 03:18 Published 1 week ago