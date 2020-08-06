Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What makes Winged Foot so tough?

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:30s - Published
What makes Winged Foot so tough?

What makes Winged Foot so tough?

Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau look ahead to the tough test they're expecting to face at the US Open.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

A tough U.S. Open and letting “Winged Foot be Winged Foot”

Waiting for the green to clear ahead, Sergio Garcia looked behind him at the five holes he played...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •The Age


With tight fairways and thick rough, Winged Foot presents toughest U.S. Open in years

Welcome to Winged Foot, and a U.S. Open that needs no introduction. Narrow fairways. Thick rough....
CBC.ca - Published

Trump Brags He’s Shot in the ‘Low 70s, Quite a Bit’ at Famed Winged Foot Golf Course, a Score Good Enough to Contend in This Week’s US Open

President Donald Trump is a member at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York, where the U.S. Open is being...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Highway built around house of woman who refused to move [Video]

Highway built around house of woman who refused to move

Think living near a highway is tough? Try living between two. A new freeway was built around a house in Guagnzhou, China, after the owner, Ms. Liang, refused to move. See the 107-square-foot property..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:40Published