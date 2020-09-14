Kim Kardashian 'freezing' Facebook for a day as part of anti-hate campaign

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has defended the UK government's decision to modify the Internal Markets Bill, which could modify the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act and violate international law. Explaining the government were "preparing for all eventualities" in the ongoing discussions, Mr Buckland argued legal violations could be avoided with "sensible negotiation". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says the Sentencing White Paper being published today is focused on "making sentencing smarter", with longer prison sentences for serious and violent offenders. Mr Buckland said the changes would boost public confidence by putting the "punishment of offenders" at "the heart of the penal system". Report by Connerv.