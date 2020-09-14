Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Kardashian 'freezing' Facebook for a day as part of anti-hate campaign

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Kim Kardashian 'freezing' Facebook for a day as part of anti-hate campaign

Kim Kardashian 'freezing' Facebook for a day as part of anti-hate campaign

Kim Kardashian has decided to turn off her Facebook account for a day to bring attention to a new anti-hate campaign.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality

Kim Kardashian West to briefly "freeze" Instagram, Facebook accounts

 The 24-hour "freeze" is part of a "week of action" on Instagram "demanding parent company Facebook take action to address racism, hate, and disinformation on its..
CBS News

Kim K, Leo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx & Others Vow to 'Freeze' IG for a Day

 Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and a bunch of other celebs are banning together to make Facebook stop and listen ... by putting its biggest attraction on ice..
TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian West joins Facebook and Instagram boycott

 Dozens of celebrities announce they will freeze their accounts to protest against hate speech.
BBC News

Kim Kardashian West is freezing her Instagram and Facebook accounts for a day in protest

 Kim Kardashian West — one of Instagram’s most popular users — won’t post to her account for 24 hours to protest Facebook. The reality TV star and mogul..
The Verge

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Government 'preparing for all eventualities' on Brexit [Video]

Government 'preparing for all eventualities' on Brexit

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has defended the UK government's decision to modify the Internal Markets Bill, which could modify the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act and violate international law. Explaining the government were "preparing for all eventualities" in the ongoing discussions, Mr Buckland argued legal violations could be avoided with "sensible negotiation". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
Government publishes Sentencing White Paper [Video]

Government publishes Sentencing White Paper

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says the Sentencing White Paper being published today is focused on "making sentencing smarter", with longer prison sentences for serious and violent offenders. Mr Buckland said the changes would boost public confidence by putting the "punishment of offenders" at "the heart of the penal system". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published

Conservative group used a bunch of teens to evade Twitter and Facebook moderation

 Artist: Alex Castro

One way to avoid having your repetitive pro-Trump posts tagged as belonging to a bot is to hire teenagers in Arizona to behave..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Kim Kardashian Urges Fans to Join Facebook and Instagram 'Freeze' in New Anti-Hate Campaign

Other stars shutting down their social media for a day as part of the 'Stop Hate for Profit'...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Just JaredBangkok PostNewsmax


Kim Kardashian West is freezing her Instagram and Facebook accounts for a day in protest

Kim Kardashian West is freezing her Instagram and Facebook accounts for a day in protest Kim Kardashian West — one of Instagram’s most popular users — won’t post to her account for...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian West Protesting Facebook [Video]

Kim Kardashian West Protesting Facebook

New York (CNN Business) Kim Kardashian West, who has one of the biggest Instagram followings in the world, said Tuesday that she would be joining other high-profile users in a protest against..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Kim Jong-Un Visits ‘Socialist Fairyland’ Village [Video]

Kim Jong-Un Visits ‘Socialist Fairyland’ Village

Kim Jong-un has praised North Korea’s military for rebuilding a typhoon-hit village “as a socialist fairyland”. The Supreme Leader was visiting an area in the south of the country, which has..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:38Published
Kim Kardashian React To SKIMS Maternity Shapewear Drama [Video]

Kim Kardashian React To SKIMS Maternity Shapewear Drama

Kim Kardashian defends her SKIMS maternity line, Khloe, Scott and Kim are spotted filming Keeping Up and Caitlyn Jenner says she wants Kourtney and Scott to get back together.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 04:08Published