Louisville Reaches Settlement in Breonna Taylor's Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Louisville Reaches Settlement in Breonna Taylor's Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Louisville Reaches Settlement in Breonna Taylor's Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Breonna Taylor was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, who entered her home while executing a no-knock warrant six months ago.


Breonna Taylor won't get 'true justice' until officers are fired or convicted, protesters say

 Protesters say a civil settlement is a step toward justice for Breonna Taylor. But they still want the officers who shot her to be held accountable.
USATODAY.com

Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's family

 The city of Louisville will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor and reform police practices as part of a lawsuit settlement months after Taylor's..
USATODAY.com

Breonna Taylor's Wrongful Death Lawsuit Settled with City of Louisville

 The City of Louisville has reached a settlement with Breonna Taylor's family in its wrongful death suit, and is expected to announce the "substantial" financial..
TMZ.com

AP Top Stories September 15 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday September 15th: Israel agreement with UAE, Bahrain; Louisville settles with family of Breonna Taylor; unhealthy air on West Coast..
USATODAY.com
Louisville to pay $12M in Breonna Taylor settlement [Video]

Louisville to pay $12M in Breonna Taylor settlement

[NFA] The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

Louisville mayor 'deeply sorry for Breonna's death' [Video]

Louisville mayor 'deeply sorry for Breonna's death'

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:10Published

It's been six months since Breonna Taylor died and activists aren't letting the world forget

 (CNN)Breonna Taylor was gunned down in her Louisville, Kentucky, home exactly six months ago Sunday. Since then, no charges have been brought against any of the..
WorldNews

Breonna Taylor wrongful death lawsuit settled for $12 million

The city of Louisville will pay its largest settlement ever in a police misconduct case. The family...
CBS News - Published


City of Louisville agrees to 'substantial' settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting

Louisville's metro government is expected to announce a "substantial" financial settlement Tuesday...
USATODAY.com - Published


Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's family

The city of Louisville will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor and reform police...
USATODAY.com - Published



Breonna Taylor's family gets historic $12M settlement, Louisville police reform [Video]

Breonna Taylor's family gets historic $12M settlement, Louisville police reform

The city of Louisville has agreed to pay Breonna Taylor's family $12 million in a civil lawsuit, which includes police reforms.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:18Published
Louisville settles the wrongful death lawsuit of Breonna Taylor [Video]

Louisville settles the wrongful death lawsuit of Breonna Taylor

The city of Louisville, Kentucky has settled the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor's family. The mayor is expected to announce the multi-million dollar settlement later today.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:33Published
Settlement Reached Between Louisville & Breonna Taylor's Family [Video]

Settlement Reached Between Louisville & Breonna Taylor's Family

CBS4's Jericka Duncan reports on the police reforms that stem from the settlement.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:46Published